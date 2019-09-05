Hendrick Regional Blood Center, VFW teaming up for blood drive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The VFW and Hendrick Regional Blood Center are partnering to give the gift of life.

Blood center officials say they’re short on all blood types, especially O-negative.

Their goal for September is 1,200 donors.

“I think it’s really encouraging, and I think it really speaks to Abilene as a whole that people are constantly reaching out to us to do drives. So it’s really important that we have these local partnerships with different businesses, different places throughout town, but also that our donors come out to each drive,” says Kelsey Caprio, Donor Recruiter for Hendrick Regional Blood Center.

Each donation stays in the Big Country to help trauma victims, cancer patients, and NICU babies.

If you’d like to donate, go to VFW Post 6873 on Veteran’s Drive Thursday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Donors must be 17 or older with a valid identification.