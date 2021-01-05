Hendrick Regional Blood Center: ‘We are in critical need for all blood types’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holidays have lead to a critical shortage of blood at the Hendrick Regional Blood Center.

The center, which supplies blood to 15 area hospitals including Abilene, is in strong need of A and O blood types.

Kelsey Caprio with the blood center says this time of year typically produces a shortage as donors are busy with traveling for the holidays. She encourages all types to come out and give blood as their donation could be helping anyone from an accident victim to a new mother.

“It’s really hard for us to be able to support the community support the hospitals that we support and then people that need it whether it be a trauma, babies, a mother that’s in a delivery,” said Kelsey Caprio. “It really puts us in a hard position if we do not have it on hand.”

Donor’s blood is also tested for covid antibodies at no charge by the center. Caprio also says all guests are screened before donation for any virus symptoms.

Appointments are not needed for whole blood donation.

WHERE:

1701 Pine St. | Abilene, Texas 79601

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more info go to hendrick blood center or call 325-670-2798

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:

To schedule a blood drive, call Kelsey Caprio at 325-670-4271 or email kcaprio@hendrickhealth.org

