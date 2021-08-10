Hendrick tightens COVID-19 restrictions as Community Safety Dial moves to Level 5: Critical

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health is tightening restrictions after moving the Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Hendrick officials say they are reinstating their visitation policy to one person per patient in the facility at a time, requiring masks, enforcing visitors to check in at screening stations, and prohibiting visitors under the age of 16.

No one will be allowed to visit COVID-19 patients, although exceptions may apply for end-of-life situations or pediatric cases, Hendrick says.

This is the first time the Community Safety Dial has reached level 5 since February.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and there are currently 76 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

There are 862 active cases, and almost 11% of people tested in the past 7 days have returned positive results.

