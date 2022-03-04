On Friday night in the Class 1A Region Two Boys Basketball Regional Tournament, the Hermleigh Cardinals went head to head with the Water Valley Wildcats for a trip to the Regional Championship game.

Hermleigh started off the game with an 8-0 run, and never looked back. The Cardinals came out on top, 45-32.

Hermleigh will play in the Class 1A Regional Championship game on Saturday at 2:00pm against Irion County. The winner advances to the state tournament in San Antonio.

In the Class 2A Regional tournament, the Cisco Loboes came up short in double overtime against the Celeste Blue Devils, 73-63. The Loboes season came to an end in the Regional Semifinals.