Hezbollah says payback for US strike has just begun

A supporter of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wears the words “powerful revenge” on her hand, ahead of the leader’s televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The placard in her other hand depicts Soleimaini and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the strike. Arabic on placard reads: “On the road to Jerusalem.” (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

(AP) – The leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah says Iran’s response to its top general’s killing has only just begun.

Hezbollah says Iran’s missile attacks on bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces were a “slap” to Washington, one that sent a message. Hezbollah is a key Iranian ally.

The limited Iranian strikes caused no casualties and appeared to be mainly a show of force. Hezbollah’s leader says the final goal is to remove U.S. troops from the region, and that “The alternative … to leaving vertically is leaving horizontally.”

His televised speech was delivered Sunday, a week after the Iranian general was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad.

