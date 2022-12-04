ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Junk Warehouse is known not only for it’s wide selection of merchandise, but also for the kind, caring vibes of the workers, ensuring every customer who steps through the doors are treated like a close friend.

This boutique off of North 6th Street sells air fresheners, shoes, jewelry, clothes and so much more. Danette Sides, longtime employee of Chapman Insurance/Junk Warehouse, said this is not the only thing that makes this place stand out from the rest.

“We really value our customers. Not only their business but also their friendship,” Sides explained.

Workers do this through their customer service skills and by offering much more. Naomi Sansom, manager of Junk Warehouse, has been a dedicated employee since 2011.

“The manager, Naomi, is an awesome prayer warrior,” Sides expressed. “We have people that come in knowing that and will just say, ‘Hey Naomi can you pray for me? I’m having this going on and that going on.’ She’ll do that.”

Earlier this year, Junk Warehouse had to say goodbye to its owner, Susan Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer. Employees began to pray during Susan’s battle, and just like her spirit, prayer has stayed to help others as well.

“If anyone needs a prayer, it doesn’t matter if it’s myself or Naomi. If we are in here, we will just all join in. The customers appreciate it, and they know they can come here for that,” Sides explained. “It makes us feel good that we’re able to possibly change someone’s day from not going very good to possibly having a good day and helping lift them up.”

Junk Warehouse employees strive to go above and beyond to take care of its customers, both as clients and as friends.