Hidden History: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A new poll shows 65 percent of Texas voters say they would be in favor of Proposition 6, which will renew bonds that fund the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

The poll, commissioned by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, also shows 72 percent of voters in Texas say it is important to continue funding the work that CPRIT is doing through state tax dollars than ending the program. Different health groups have formed a coalition called Texans Fighting Cancer to remind voters of the issue.