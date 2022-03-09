ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With gas prices on the rise, Spring Break travelers may be opting to take a shorter, more local trip, like visiting some of Abilene’s downtown attractions and businesses.

It was roughly two years ago the Covid-19 pandemic hit, halting almost all Spring Break plans. It was unlike anything anyone had ever seen.

In 2021, businesses and attractions, like the Abilene Zoo, rebounded nicely. They saw record-breaking attendance as families sought to get out and enjoy life after quarantine.

Supervisor of Conservation, Clay Carabajal, said the zoo saw more than 20,000 families come through the Abilene Zoo in 2021, and hopes to see roughly 25,000 visitors this year.

While the city is more prepared for Covid-19 today, other challenges are hitting the nation, namely rapidly rising gas prices.

“Like you, I’m a resident of Abilene, and here in the Big Country. So, I understand the price it would cost to go somewhere else, but you don’t have to,” Carabajal said.

For residents around the Big Country, Abilene is a stay-cation hub for the area. Tiffany Nichols, with the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, said staying home could be the most popular option this spring.

“I think people are going to be experiencing Abilene as a visitor, living like a local in their hometown and experiencing the tourism aspect,” Nichols said.

She said the City of Abilene took in a 31% increase in road trip tourism over the last two years, and expects to see Abilene as busy as ever next week.

“We have, like, over $700,000 in economic impact for the events coming into town this week,” Nichols detailed. “And most of the hotels are already sold out.”

That amount of tourism impacts attractions like the Grace Museum and Frontier Texas, but also all of Abilene’s restaurants, hotels and businesses- like under-the-radar chocolate shop, Candies by Vletas.

Candies by Vletas has been around since 1912 and is now right off the railroad tracks, just West of downtown Abilene.

“I can see more people, definitely, coming from local, smaller towns, because Abilene is kind of that hub,” Chocolatier Waylan Bolin said.

Bolin said the vintage candy store saw lots of foot traffic from visitors ranging from Lubbock to Houston in 2021. He said most of their visitors made a day trip to Abilene and found them through tourist lists online.

“They were either driving around, finding something to do,” Bolin said. “Or getting on the internet and picking a list, and making it to Abilene.”

He said the business was great, and hopes to see more this year. But, they’re also working to help guide tourists to Abilene’s other local attractions and restaurants, helping build Abilene’s diverse tourist attractions, as well as supporting other local businesses.

According to the city, Abilene, in 2021, generated $416 million in indirect spending because of tourism.