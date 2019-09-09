High School Football Game Balls: Week 2

The first game ball goes to Noah Garcia of Cooper High School. The junior running back rushed for an absurd 259 yards with two scores while tacking on three receptions for an additional 53 yards and a TD to lead Cooper to a 42-14 victory over Grapevine.

The second game ball goes to the Brownwood defense for suffocating the Snyder offense and, in turn, putting points of their own on the board in their 70-3 route of Tigers. The Lions came away with two pick six’s and a punt return for a touchdown in the game. They held Snyder to only 98 yards.

The third game ball goes to Clyde’s Bo Baker. Baker rushed his way to 148 yards and a score in their overwhelming 53-14 win over Merkel. After a week in which they only put up 6 points, the Bulldogs got the offensive breakout they needed in Baker.

The fourth and final game ball goes to the Jim Ned rushing attack. The Indians posted 511 total yards, 330 yards came on the ground in their 44-0 shutout against Anson. Reese Hayes led the run game with 101 yards and a touchdown.