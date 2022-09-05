TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase ended in a fatality on Sunday night near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane in Abilene.

Around 9:00 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was involved in a pursuit that ended in a fatality crash of the fleeing driver.

According to DPS, after observing a traffic violation, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a driver operating a motorcycle. The driver fled from the trooper around 9:18 p.m., on Farm to Market Road 1750.

Traveling at speeds over 100 mph the violator lost control of the motorcycle on a curve and overturned near the 2100 block of Oldham Lane. The violator died at the scene of the crash.

The crash is under investigation and more information will be released when completed.