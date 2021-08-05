High speed chase near Cisco lands man in jail for child sex assault, boy arrested after officers wrestle away handgun

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child and a boy was arrested after law enforcement had to wrestle a handgun away from him in Cisco on Thursday.

According to a social media post from the Cisco Police Department (CPD), officers responded to a high speed chase heading toward the city limits on North Highway 6 coming from Shackelford County.

Officers were able to stop the small company pickup, which was being driven by Jerry Lee McGough, of Moran, CPD says.

Shackelford and Eastland County deputies, with assistance from DPS Troopers, took McGough into custody on outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to CPD.

CPD says a “a male juvenile” in the truck was also arrested for resisting arrest after officers had to wrestle a handgun from him.

McGough was taken to Shackelford County Jail on bonds set at $500,000.

CPD says additional charges are expected.