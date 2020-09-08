High-speed chase through five counties ends with two arrests

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A high-speed chase through five counties led to the arrest of two Texas men, one of them wanted by the United States Marshall Service.

Scott DeFee, 29 of Quinlan, Texas, and Steve Bose Thomas, 33 of Grand Prairie, Texas — were arrested on charges of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, a 3rd Degree Felony.

According to a Facebook post by the Cisco Police Department, on Sunday morning, the Cisco PD stopped a vehicle speeding on I-20. After obtaining identification on the driver and the occupant, it was discovered that the driver was wanted by the United States Marshall Service.

Troopers arrived at the location in order to assist at which time the driver took off headed West on I-20.

A pursuit ensued and eventually the driver struck a DPS Patrol Unit causing minor damages. The suspect was then able to get on the Eastbound lanes of I-20 in Callahan County and was driving in speeds of up to 135 miles per hour.

Department of Public Safety Troopers from several counties became involved as the pursuit traveled though, Palo Pinto, Erath, and eventually ended in Parker County when the driver lost control of the vehicle hit a guard rail, and spun out into the median.

Eastland DPS Trooper Brandon Smedley and other Troopers from the area took the two into custody.

Scott Defee was also arrested on the Federal Marshall’s Warrant for Federal Drug Offenses. Other charges may be filed as the investigation progresses.