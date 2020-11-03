High stakes fuel turnout surge in suddenly competitive Texas

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar, left, and Democrat congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones, center, attend a campaign event, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is unusually shaky ground for Republicans as voters head to the polls in America’s biggest red state.

The high stakes in Texas ripple beyond whether President Donald Trump is genuinely at risk of becoming the first Republican presidential nominee since 1976 to lose the Lone Star State.

Democrats were also within reach of seizing the majority in the Texas House chamber for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Nearly 10 million Texans cast ballots in person or by mail during the three weeks of early voting, surpassing the number of ballots cast in the 2016 election.