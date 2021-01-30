Highway safety: Sharing the road with Semi-trucks

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- With how high up they sit it can be easy to forget that in every Semi-truck sits a person, that has to make split second decisions, often under a large amount of stress. To lessen that stress 5 year truck driver Raheem Massey shared a few tips to keep in mind when sharing the road with these pioneers of shipping.

When driving in front of or behind an eighteen wheeler it’s important to keep a distance of three car lengths. It takes the length of one football field for a truck to slow down when driving 65 and over. So if any mishaps should arise they will need ample room to come to a halt.

If you must be close remember that just because you can see them that doesn’t mean they can see you. The driver has low visibility on either side of the car especially when you are right on the left or right of the cab. So pass quickly! but remember, don’t speed.

Keeping these specific tips in mind it’s also good to practice the basics. Stay off of your phone when driving. Most truck drivers have hands free headsets and they still choose to wait for a stop to respond. A call can be returned but an accident is permanent.

Raheem was nice enough to share these tips from behind the wheel but if you would like to learn more about driver safety visit the TXDOT website.