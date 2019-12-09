Hispanic Business Council inviting the public to luncheon and Christmas party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) -The Abilene Hispanic Business Council will be having their quarterly luncheon and Christmas Party.

The event will take place at the Grace Museum on Tuesday, December 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be a $15 admission fee including a meal from Chico’s Restaurant.

The luncheon and Christmas party are open to the public. The Hispanic Business Council encourages people to go and network with the business community.

“This will be a great opportunity to connect with others in our business community,” said the Hispanic Business Council.

For more information contact veronica@abilenechamber.com

