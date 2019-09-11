Hispanic Heritage month activities coming up

News

by: Martín Mercado

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas( KTAB/KRBC) – It is Hispanic Heritage Month and Abilene will be having several events to celebrate and honor the Hispanic Heritage and culture.

The events will contain a variety of exhibitions, art galleries, Folklorico dance groups, live music, and more.

Here is a list of some of the events coming up this month:

  1. Una Gente Sin Fronteras Hispanic Heritage Gallery.
    Saturday, September 14, 6pm.
    ARTCRUSH STUDIOS. 1969 Industrial.
    Contact Thomas Madrid. 325-280-7937
  2. 16 de Septiembre Celebracion.
    Monday, Sept 16. 6:30pm.
    Sears Park. 2250 Ambler Avenue.
    Contact Billy Enriquez
  3. ACU Entre A La Plaza.
    Friday, September 20th. ACU. 6pm

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News