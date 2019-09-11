Hispanic Heritage month activities coming up

ABILENE, Texas( KTAB/KRBC) – It is Hispanic Heritage Month and Abilene will be having several events to celebrate and honor the Hispanic Heritage and culture.
The events will contain a variety of exhibitions, art galleries, Folklorico dance groups, live music, and more.
Here is a list of some of the events coming up this month:
- Una Gente Sin Fronteras Hispanic Heritage Gallery.
Saturday, September 14, 6pm.
ARTCRUSH STUDIOS. 1969 Industrial.
Contact Thomas Madrid. 325-280-7937
- 16 de Septiembre Celebracion.
Monday, Sept 16. 6:30pm.
Sears Park. 2250 Ambler Avenue.
Contact Billy Enriquez
- ACU Entre A La Plaza.
Friday, September 20th. ACU. 6pm
