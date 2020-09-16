Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15th

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for the Hispanic community to celebrate their culture with each other and with the community.

Daniel Garcia is an ACU professor that has been in Abilene for nearly 20 years. While he loves to share his culture with his students, he says it’s more important to share with his children because of the legacy he will leave behind.

Daniel says, “It’s all about celebrating culture and show how different cultures have amazing things. God created every culture and we want everyone to experience that.” Daniel has a diverse family that overflows with culture. He says, “My wife is from Japan and I’m from Mexico. I speak to them in Spanish and my wife speaks to them in Japanese.”

Joyce Martinez Sledge from Cultura Local ABI says Hispanic Heritage month is a time to teach and show the importance of unity. “Well, it’s so important for our children to be able to love and accept and appreciate the differences because it really doesn’t separate us, it brings us together,” said Joyce Martinez.

At the end of the day, both hope that this time will create a legacy and make the next generation proud of their heritage.