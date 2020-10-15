Hispanic Heritage Month: Piñatas Silva shares Mexican culture with Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nora Puente is accomplishing her businesswoman dreams while filling Big Country celebrations with color by providing handmade piñatas from Mexico with her business Piñatas Silva.

Puente started her business two years ago, but she’s always had a hard-working spirit – something she says was passed down to her by her father.

“I just get that from my dad. As long as I can remember I’ve been selling something,” said Puente.

The Mexico native says she started her business to fill a need she felt was going unmet in Abilene.

“I noticed that Abilene has not that many places that sell these type of piñatas,” said Puente.

Puente makes at least one trip a month to pick up her wares. She specializes in piñatas 3-5 feet tall, but over the years started selling Mexican blouses, accessories and even pandemic attire as well.

“Who knows how long we will need these [masks], you might as well have something cute,” laughs Puente.

Puente isn’t doing it all alone, her daughter Julissa also helps with the business. She says watching her mom become the businesswoman she is today is something she’s very proud of.

“Seeing her build a business from the ground up, it makes me feel proud and inspires me to create my own things as well,” said Julissa.

While the grind can be daunting at times, being a part of a family’s colorful celebration makes it all worthwhile.

“When they order to celebrate something, I like to be a part of that and make people happy,” said Puente.

To contact Nora Puente and Pinatas Silva call 325-455-5209 or click this link to view their Facebook page.