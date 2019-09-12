Hispanic leaders advocate for accurate counting in 2020 census

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The Hispanic Leadership Council is in the early stages of a grassroots effort to get all Abilene residents counted in next year’s United States census.

A meeting Tuesday evening was a brainstorming session for members who hashed out how much it would cost to educate, promote and execute census services.

The council is applying for a grant to fund those efforts, local professors are helping council members with the grant application which is due September 23.

Monica Diaz, assistant principal of Ortiz Elementary, said she and other leaders are optimistic about their application, though the budget planning and organizing has been hasty as the council only became aware of it about a week ago.

“At first I was like what am I getting myself into? But now I really understand the process and the importance of the funding,” said Diaz.

The council expects to hear back from granters in November.​

For more information on the 2020 census visit this link.