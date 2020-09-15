Hispanic Leadership Council hosting ’16 de Septiembre’ parade in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tomorrow, local groups are coming together for a parade celebrating 16 de Septiembre or Mexican Independence Day. We learn about the festivities and how you can join them.

September 16 marks the 210 anniversary of “the cry (el grito) of independence.” Mexico’s independence day is celebrated across the world and Abilene is not the exception.

Details of the event:

The event is set to take place Wednesday, September 16. To join the parade, meet at San Vincent Palloti Catholic Church, the line up begins at 5:00 pm; the parade starts at 5:30 pm., and it ends at Sears Park.

There will be performances by local ballet folklorico groups, and mariachi.

For more information you can contact Aida Pantoja (325)-721-1568.