Hispanic Leadership Council praises AISD vote to rename schools named after Confederate leaders

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Members of the Hispanic Leadership Council (HLC) and other community leaders met outside Abilene Independent School District (AISD) headquarters to thank board trustees for moving forward with changing the names of four campuses; however, they say their work toward equality is not done.

HLC President Sammy Garcia thanked the board for their courage in a press conference Wednesday morning. The board effectively initiated the renaming process for Reagan, Johnston, Jackson and Lee Elementary during its meeting days before on Monday night.

“It took guts to do what they did and we need to recognize that,” said Garcia.

Board Trustee Billy Enriquez was also in attendance during Wednesday’s press conference encouraging Abilenians to begin drafting suggestions for who they’d like schools to be named after.

“Let’s get some people nominated so we can get these schools done,” said Enriquez.

While renaming suggestions will soon be accepted in October, more long-term changes are needed for AISD, according to Garcia.

“Single-member districts,” said Garcia. “We have fought for years for equal geographic representation of Abilene.”

Garcia also made a point to praise young Abilenians – many of whom motivated the renaming of the schools via an online petition that circulated this past spring.

“These young people behind us, they didn’t wait on anybody, they stand up and they got the ball rolling and they need to be recognized for that,” said Garcia.