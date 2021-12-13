Deutschlander closing Buffalo Gap mainstay due to inflation, shortages

Deustchlander in Buffalo Gap is closing on Sunday.

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A historic restaurant in Buffalo Gap is closing due to the ongoing challenges the food and service industry is facing.

Deutschlander will be closed indefinitely beginning Sunday, December 19.

Restaurant owners announced the closure on social media Monday, saying “with inflation, supply shortages, & the inability to find employees, we are forced to close.”

It’s unknown, however, if this closure will be permanent, as staff remains hopeful they will get to have a yet-to-be-disclosed reopening date.

Deutschlander has been a mainstay on Houston Street in Buffalo Gap, reopening after a fire in the 1970s and serving the Big Country community for decades to follow.

No further information was released.