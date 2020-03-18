Historic Paramount Theatre uses marquee to share positive message

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Historic Paramount Theatre is sharing a positive message to residents in the Key City.
The marquee above the building has been changed to read “Stay healthy, we love you.”
The Paramount says on their Facebook page that while they are currently closed to the public, they are still open for business.
