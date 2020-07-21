Hit and run survivor’s family asking driver to come forward

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – A young woman is recovering after being struck by a truck early Sunday morning, her family now asking for help in finding the driver of the vehicle that left her bleeding on a North Abilene street.

Ashley Davis, her sister Amy Allen and a family friend were leaving a birthday party before 1 a.m. Sunday. The women posed for a picture outside a home on the 600 block of E.N. 15th Street – that’s when a silver or grey truck came barreling down the street, according to Allen.

“I look up and I see the truck [swerve] and then boom,” said Allen.

Allen had been seated inside her sister’s black sedan when the truck hit. She crawled out of the partially-crumpled car to help her sister who was laid out on the pavement.

“She opened her eyes and asked what happened. That’s when I saw the blood pouring out of the back of her head,” said Allen.

Allen and their family friend only received scrapes and bruises but Davis was taken to an Abilene hospital for the cut on the back of her head.

The young woman was released from the hospital on Monday afternoon, her family now asking for the public’s help in finding who put her there.

“My sister is a really good person with a really good heat and to know that someone just left her there,” Allen said through tears, her emotion keeping her from finishing her sentence.

The survivor’s family is even asking for the driver to turn themselves in, hoping they’ll take ownership of their mistake.

“I’m sure it was an accident that they didn’t intend to do that but it was wrong,” said Allen.

As Davis’s family waits for a resolution to this ordeal, they’re also grateful to have their sister and daughter waiting alongside them.

“I know how hard that truck hit I just thank God that she’s alive,” said Allen.

The Abilene Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this case to call its non-emergency line at 325-673-8331.