Hit delete! It’s National Unfriend Day

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, a Facebook app is shown on a smartphone in Miami. Facebook said Wednesday, Nov. 13, that it removed 3.2 billion fake accounts from its service from April to September, up slightly from 3 billion in the previous six month. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(CNN Newsource) – Go ahead and hit delete. Sunday is National Unfriend Day.

Jimmy Kimmel declared November 17 National Facebook Unfriend Day to inspire people to tidy-up their social media accounts.

Social media use can interfere with sleep, mental health or daily responsibilities.

Some psychologists say ‘unfriending’ certain people can be a good solution to those problems.

Clearing out your connections can make more room in your newsfeed for people you’re close with which can be a more rewarding way to use social media.