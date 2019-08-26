Hobbs Police arrest teen in connection to shooting that killed 3, injured 4

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department announced Sunday evening they have arrested a subject who is connected to a fatal shooting that killed three people and injured four others.

Police arrested 19-year-old Bishop Henderson after authorities learned he was in the 600 block of East Broadway around 2:04 p.m. Henderson has been charged with aggravated battery and Hobbs police have stated there is the possibility of additional charges as the case is still active.

Hobbs police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of E. Bond Street at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday, August 25 in reference to a loud party call with shots fired. Officers found a total of seven gunshot victims at the scene.

Police say three victims sustained critical injuries and died at the scene. Those individuals were identified by Hobbs Police Department as 18-year-old Khalil Carter of Hobbs, 24-year-old Kristal Avena of Hobbs, and 22-year-old Lamar Lee Kane Jr. of Washington D.C.

Four victims were transported to the Lea Regional Medical Center. Those people were identified as 21-year-old Michael Major of Florida, 20-year-old Turon Windham of Chicago, IL, 23-year-old Rontrell Hills of Louisiana, and 20-year-old Jasmine Stansell of Amarillo, Texas.

Authorities from LRMC say Major was treated and released while the remaining three victims were flown to hospitals in Lubbock, Texas and are currently being treated for their injuries.

Sunday, Khalil Carter’s friend told KRQE News 13 that he was a kind-hearted person who knew the right thing to say to cheer people up, and was shocked to hear about his death.

“It felt like a movie, because it’s a party, you know? I know a lot of people got shot, but I didn’t expect it to be one of my close friends personally,” said Jordan Hodge.

Hodges is blaming the people who threw the party for Carter’s death. He says had he known Carter was headed to that party, he would’ve told him not to go. “You can feel the depression in the city, honestly. No one is in a great mood. I’ve been up since last night talking to family and making sure my family wasn’t at the party,” said Hodge.

KRQE News 13 has also learned that Lamar Lee Kane Jr. was a basketball player for the University of the Southwest. The media department sent a tweet early Sunday saying they are saddened by his death from the tragic incident.

According to the school’s website, Lee Kane Jr. was a freshman majoring in sports management.

Bishop Henderson is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail and is pending arraignment. It’s unclear if police have any additional suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Hobbs Police says they are also accepting private messages through their Facebook page which will remain anonymous

