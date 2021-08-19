Hog trap netting opening eyes at Beef and Wildlife Conference

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Feral hogs run rampant across the Big Country, and most trappers are using heavy metal panels to trap these massive pigs.

However, a new trap design has been released and is very similar to the netting used at Major League Baseball stadiums.

Big Country rancher John Walling has 400 acres of land in between Cross Plains and Cisco.

He said that he is no stranger to feral hogs invading his property, especially during the early spring months.

“That’s where we have really good quality winter wheat,” Walling said.

Easy pickings for a group of hungry feral hogs.

Walling said he has tried his hand at trapping, but said that he has yet to have any luck in managing the hog population on his property.

He attended the Taylor County Beef and Wildlife Conference at the Taylor County Expo Center, and met with Randy Wreyford, the Texas representative for Pig Brig.

Wreyford had a new hog trap made of netting displayed outside the conference building.

Wreyford said that the trap was originally designed in the jungles of Guam because they could not carry the heavy panels through the brush, as they tried to rid a military base of its hog population.

“They found out the pigs would go underneath the net.” Wreyford said.

Thus, the idea was born for an all netting hog trap.

It is much lighter, Wreyford said, and can easily be broken down and stored away in about 10 minutes.

When fully set up, the bottom of the trap is rolled up, allowing the hogs to come in and out as they please.

“Let the pigs get used to coming and going,” Wreyford said. “Drop it [the net] on the ground and pigs can come in from 360 degrees.”

Once the netting is on the ground, hogs will then nuzzle their way into the trap and will not be able to get back underneath because they’ll be standing on their only way out.

Wreyford said the best part of the net trap is that hogs can keep coming in, compared to a gated metal trap.

That means that more hogs will end up in the traps, putting a dent in the hog population and keeping them off of our rancher’s land.