Holiday travel boosts pump prices

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Families tend to travel on Thanksgiving, or stay home while family members travel to them. And the 55 million Americans who are on the road are buying gasoline. In the Big Country, prices are within about a 60 cent-per-gallon window, from around $2 to more than $2.60, with that high end in Colorado City.

Motorists are noticing the particularly high prices as they pass Colorado City gas stations, where the price of one gallon of unleaded fuel is $2.69. Compare that to stations between Colorado City and Abilene, and the difference is as much as 40 cents or as little as 20 cents.

Paul Ducasse lives in Colorado City and says while he prefers to fill up elsewhere, he’s willing to shell out a few more cents in town because he has to.

“We gotta pay what we gotta pay to get around,” Ducasse says.

Ruth Corral is heading home to Fort Worth from El Paso and has similar feelings. Driving costs a few more dimes depending on where you stop, but at least the price isn’t unreasonable.

“Here it’s a little bit high, but not extremely even though it’s the holidays. Everybody travels, but it’s not too bad,” Corral says.

That cost of driving home for the holidays is one families are ready to pay and companies are ready to profit from, according to Dr. Paul Mason, an economics professor at McMurry University.

“It’s also historically customary that stations will raise their prices ahead of holidays,” Dr. Mason says.

Mason also says it was likely that over-anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday lead to the out-of-place price at the Colorado City stations.

“Locally, you saw that with the Alon stations, they raised their prices just a few days ago, but they’re lowering them because the other stations didn’t follow,” he says.

The fuel-pricing roller coaster should return to normal after the holidays, but if you’d like to save now, Mason has a tip for that.

“If you go just a little off the highway, you’ll find lower gas prices,” he says.

But always be cautious, because you never know when you’ll run out of options.

“Being in West Texas, you never know when you’re gonna find another gas pump,” Ducasse says.

GasBuddy.com is a useful resource to learn the prices of the area you’ll be traveling this holiday.