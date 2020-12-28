Holiday weekend sees 181 new COVID-19 cases, 253 recoveries, 6 deaths in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 181 new COVID-19 cases, 253 recoveries, and six deaths over the holiday weekend.

There are currently 116 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and the total active cases in Taylor County now sits at 2,203.

On Friday, the health district recorded 76 new cases, 23 recoveries and zero deaths.

Saturday saw 29 new positives, 98 recoveries and two deaths: a male in his 40s and a male in his 50s, both of whom had additional medical conditions.

There were 51 new cases, 75 recoveries and no deaths reported on Sunday.

The health district is reporting 25 new positives, 57 recoveries, and four deaths: three females in their 60s, two of whom had additional medical conditions and a woman in her 80s who had additional medical conditions.

For further demographic information, see the images below: