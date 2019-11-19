Home destroyed in grass fire south of Merkel

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are fighting a grass fire on County Road 353 south of Merkel.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and caused the closing of CR 353.

Officials at the scene say one house has been lost and they are currently trying to protect a second home from the flames. Several other homes have been evacuated.

The Texas Forest Service is at the scene, along with Mulberry Canyon and several other fire departments.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was 50% contained and was burning across 25 acres.

There is currently no word on any reported injuries or additional damage.

