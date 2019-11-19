Home destroyed in grass fire south of Merkel

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are fighting a grass fire on County Road 353 south of Merkel.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, and caused the closing of CR 353.

Officials at the scene say one house has been lost and they are currently trying to protect a second home from the flames. Several other homes have been evacuated.

The Texas Forest Service is at the scene, along with Mulberry Canyon and several other fire departments.

As of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was 50% contained and was burning across 25 acres.

There is currently no word on any reported injuries or additional damage.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News