SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A homeless man was found deceased near the San Angelo City Hall Annex Building over the weekend.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, the individual was a 63-year-old homeless male whose body was discovered before noon on Sunday, Jan. 14. The SAPD is currently trying to notify his next of kin.

The police department is conducting an investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled. However, the SAPD thus far believes the individual died of natural causes.

“Currently trying to notify next of kin at this time, but it is believed to be a natural death,” SAPD Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza said.

While it has not been determined whether the arctic blast that recently hit San Angelo factored into the individual’s death, having a plan to deal with the frigid temperatures before going outside can be vital. The Salvation Army of San Angelo‘s “Out of the Cold” program provides shelter for all San Angelo residents to use, and regular updates about the shelter can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.