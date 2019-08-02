Homeless services ready to help neighbors in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – An Abilene nonprofit is reminding the public of its services after a post shared by Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge gained heavy traction online this week.

Mark Hewitt, executive director and founder of Love and Care Ministries, is reminding residents, homeless or not, that his organization is ready to help in various ways.

“We’re able to handle showers, food, clothing, spiritual matters and we’re also able to help them find housing and help them find jobs,” said Hewitt.

Kimberly Mansfield is a homeless resident that Hewitt’s ministry is helping, however, she says that other residents can help others in her situation without monetary donations at all, but instead by saying hello.

“Show them that it’s ok ,they’re not alone, we all have a story to tell,” said Mansfield.

Mansfield is also in the stages of receiving help from Abilene Hope Haven, an organization that set Kenneth Olsen with a new home just one week ago.

Although Olsen says he doesn’t discourage anyone from donating to the homeless, whether that be panhandling or through a nonprofit, he agrees with Chief Standridge’s sentiments made in his social media post.

“Philanthropy not charity will get them homed,” said Olsen.

Love and Care Ministries in Abilene is located at 233 Fannin Street and can be reached by phone at 325-670-0246.