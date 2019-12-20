Hometown supports Hamlin in historic state championship game

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – It seemed like no matter where you went in town, there was no one home in Hamlin.

“Everybody. I mean everybody. You can see all the business coming closed,” said resident Larry Cisneros.

But when your hometown high school football team leaves to go play in a championship game, Donna McCoy said it’s hard to stay.

“Everybody in Hamlin has gone to the game,” she said.

And those who stayed behind showed their support from work the best they could.

“So a few of us that are not pure Pipers stayed to work so everybody could go,” she said.

But McCoy said being at work doesn’t mean missing out.

“Yes, we are trying so hard, and people want me to work and I’m not working today,” she said.

But residents won’t be discouraged by the outcome.

“Whether win or lose, they’re still there to support them,” she says.