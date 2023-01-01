ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department have opened an investigation of a homicide that occurred New Years Day.

Just before 1:00 a.m. January 1, 35-year-old Ashley Rapp succumbed to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 3100 block of College Street.

45-year-old Robert McClure was the driver of the vehicle and fled the scene. He was took into custody for First Degree Felony Murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

According to the press release, investigators believe a domestic disturbance occurred right before the hit-and-run outside of the house McClure and Rapp shared.

APD have asked for anyone with information to contact APD at (325) 673-8331 or contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325) 676-8477.