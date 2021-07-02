Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Snyder apartment

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Snyder Police Department (SPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

SPD says officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at an apartment in the 1900 block of Coleman just after 2 a.m. Thursday, where they found 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams dead.

A person of interest has been identified, but police say no further information will be released in what they are calling a homicide investigation.

Williams will be taken to Lubbock for an autopsy.