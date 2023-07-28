ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, the West Texas Rehab Center Hospice of the Big Country holds a dinner for Big Country Veterans, usually focused on those who served in specific conflicts. This year, they opened that dinner to include all veterans who have served in any capacity.

“While our veterans are still here, let’s remember them, let’s thank them, let’s show them love, and just give them an evening of recognition,” said Hospice Executive Director Angie Lane.

One of their regular volunteers, Edward Wait, said this was his first time working the veteran’s dinner and added that it’s an honor just to offer his thanks.

“Some of them served in very harrowing experiences, though I did not,” said Wait.

Though he did not deploy in any conflict, he was a member of the U.S. Air Force in the late 60s and early 70s, retiring just before the nation got involved in the Vietnam War.

“Somebody said that a veteran is somebody who gave the country a blank check that could cost up to their life. Mine didn’t get cashed in. And I’m grateful for that… We appreciate the sacrifices of not only the veterans but their families made through the years. And some, because of lasting effects, are still making a sacrifice,” Wait explained.

While Wait feels that the gratitude should go to those who served in active conflict, Hospice of the Big Country made sure his sacrifice did not go unseen. Staff encouraged him to enjoy the night with all the other veterans.

“We know that freedom is not free, and that is because each of you chose to step up and make that difference,” Lane said to the crowd.

“You are appreciated, you are loved, and your service mattered. From the staff and volunteers of the Hospice of the Big Country, we’d like to say thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America,” expressed Lane.

Lane and her staff would like to take the time now to thank these brave men and women. Especially considering that we lose so many of them with each passing year, making now the best time to show our gratitude no matter how big or small their sacrifice.