Hospitalizations in Texas from COVID-19 continue to drop

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dropped below 4,000 for the first time since October.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 3,980 hospitalizations.

State health officials also reported 1,610 new confirmed and probable cases and 27 additional deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has decreased by 2,921.3 over the past two weeks, a decrease of 39.1%.

Over 2.8 million people in Texas are now fully vaccinated, that’s about 10% of the state’s population.