Hosting an international student during the upcoming school year

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Holly Nichols regional coordinator of World Link said, the non-profit conducts exchange programs, matching high school students from different parts of the world with parents here in the United States.

And they’re looking for families in the big county to take on the commitment.

“If you feel you have a bed the student can sleep in and you can provide three meals a day we would love to talk to families,” she said. “Well put you through the screening process which is back ground check and learning about you, we want to make sure it’s a good fit for you.”

But with covid-19 showing no favoritism, Nichols said she understands if parents are weary about opening their doors to someone international.

“What we’re doing is leaving that in the stable hands of the state department,” she said. “And they are screening for those zones, they’re making sure everything is going well, that were bringing kids from areas that are safe.”

She said they aren’t bringing kids for hot stop places, but usually from former Soviet Union countries, eastern Europe and central Asia.

“Which thankfully most of those countries have not been hit as hard,” she said. “Which is good for the county, good for us, good for the program.”

When they do finally get here said Leindy Estes World Link coordinator, the students aren’t expecting to have the finest things or go on expensive trips. Just a simple immersive experience.

“They come here and want to see how America is run, and how our family’s function, and how were involved in activities, school and extra curriculars,” she said.

Looking for about 10 families in the big country for an eight-month commitment, Leindy said it’s as simple as looking after your own child.

“You’re just in tabs with them and helping them meet their goals and interest while they’re here in America,” she said.

If you are unsure whether this would be right for you but would still like to try, click the link here to go to their Facebook page to get more information.