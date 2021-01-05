House and Senate meet to certify 2020 Electoral College results

ABILENE TEXAS (KTAB/KRBC)- Tomorrow (01/06/21) the U.S. House of Representatives, and the Senate will convene in the representative chambers to list and confirm the results of the 2020 election. What will already be a lengthy process is expected to take even longer due to 12 senators and a handful of Congressmen who have stated their intent to object to the results in certain states.

Leading the charge of those in opposition to certification is Texas Senator Ted Cruz. In an interview conducted with Texas Representative Jodey Arrington he made his intent clear to oppose certification in certain states.

“It’s my highest calling in my oath and that is to make sure that that constitution is upheld and defended and that’s the basis ultimately for my decision to object.” -Rep. Jodey Arrington

Representative Arrington went on to state that this decision was not made out of loyalty to a party or a presidential candidate but rather something he feels the people he represents would want him to do. The claims that Rep. Arrington is basing his decision off of are the same claims that have filled state courts for the past months. something that political expert Dr. Paul Fabrizio says holds no bearing.

“To me the weakness in his argument regarding that is that this election has been examined through 60 different lawsuits. And the people who have said that there is fraud, the people who have said there has been major mistakes, the people who say we need to overturn the vote totals have been unable in court to show any evidence for it.” Dr. Paul Fabrizio

Dr. Fabrizio expanded on this decision today stating that Arrington and the rest of the Senators and Congressmen most likely have no intention of overturning the election.

“There is even the possibility that some of the people who are objecting, and who will object on Wednesday (1/6). They are objecting only because they know that they will lose. In other words, they’re making a political statement.” Dr. Paul Fabrizio

This is supported by the fact that only a minority of the house and senate support the objections and for an objection to stand there must be a majority vote on both sides.

Once an objection is made by both a Senator and a Congressman the house and the senate will adjourn to separate rooms for a 2 hour debate on the legitimacy of the claims of fraud in the state in question. Upon returning a vote will be held and if a majority is not reached on both sides the objection will not stand.

Should an objection be upheld the Electoral College votes in that State would not be counted in the 2020 election. Effectively leaving final decision for who will be President up to congressmen and senators instead of the people.

Though Senator Cornyn was unavailable for comment his office sent out a release in which he stated his decision to support the certification of the votes. The Senators full statement can be read below.