JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A house has collapsed after being engulfed by flames Monday afternoon.

Massive flames could be seen coming from the home off Highway 277 and between County Road 484 and 486.

Strong winds have been an obstacle in the fire fight.

KTAB/KRBC crews on scene reported nearby trees burned and fallen powerlines.

Firefighters are working to combat the spread.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported.