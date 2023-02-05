ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fire engulfed a house in the 2800 block of Hickory Street Saturday morning.
Around 7:00 a.m. February 4, the Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to the fire and found a residence fully involved in fire. Crews made a quick attack to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
Occupants were not home at the time and the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring according a press release from AFD. Red Cross has been called to help them and the damages are estimated to be $36,000. The fire was determined to accidental.