Courtesy of a nearby neighbor who has chose to remain anonymous

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

Nearby neighbors grabbed garden hoses to help put out embers and flames that threatened surrounding areas.

At this time, the extent of damage or if there was any occupants in the house is unknown. KTAB/KRBC reached out to Cisco Fire Chief Walter Fairbanks SR and nothing more is known as of now.

BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.