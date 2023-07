RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 1200 block of Westland Avenue Friday afternoon.

Around 4:58 p.m. on July 7, crews found a house on fire, and automatic aid was received from Olden Volunteer Fire Department and Eastland Fire Department.

Courtesy of the Ranger Volunteer Fire Department

According to a post from the Ranger Volunteer Fire Department, minor injuries were reported. BigCountryHomepage will update if more information is released.