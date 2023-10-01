TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple agencies responded to a residential structure fire in the 400 block of County Road 646 Saturday night.

Crews were dispatched to the scene just before midnight on September 30, where they found the house completely engulfed in flames. Upon arrival, the Tye Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) initiated efforts to put out the fire. Despite efforts, it was determined that the house was already beyond salvage.

Courtesy of the Tye Volunteer Fire Department

Residents were not home at the time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Tye VFD made the following statement, “Our thoughts are with the property owners during this challenging period. The safety and well-being of our community remain our utmost priority.”

Tye VFD would also like to thank crews from the Merkel Volunteer Fire Department, View Volunteer Fire Department, Potosi Volunteer Fire Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor County EMS, and Taylor Electric Cooperative for their assistance.