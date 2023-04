RANGER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house went up in flames in Ranger Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:00 p.m., crews responded to a two-story structure fire on Blackwell Road according to the Ranger Business Chamber of Commerce. There were three fire engines from Ranger and two from Eastland providing mutual aid.

Courtesy of Todd Larkin

Residents were not home at the time of the fire and the house is considered a total loss. BigCountryHomepage will update if additional information is released.