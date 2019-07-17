House votes to condemn Trump’s incendiary remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday condemning President Trump’s incendiary comments on Twitter over the weekend.

Many called the comments targeting four minority Democratic congresswomen racist.

Republicans have mostly defended the president, while Trump himself continues to stand by his tweets.

“Every single member of this institution — Democratic and Republican — should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D) House Speaker.

Pelosi urged lawmakers to vote for a resolution condemning President Trump’s weekend tweets aimed at four Democratic congresswomen, all women of color, falsely implying they were all born in foreign countries and suggesting they should go back to those countries, even though three of the four were born in America.

Pelosi’s comments Tuesday led to turmoil on the House floor because she broke House rules by saying the president made a racist statement.

Presiding member Emanuel Cleaver walked out in frustration.

Pelosi was temporarily barred from speaking, and Republicans pushed to have her comments stricken from the record.

Both attempts failed.

The resolution passed along party lines, with just four Republicans voting to condemn Trump’s comments.

The high drama on the House floor, and the vote itself, came the same day Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended Trump.

“Well, the president’s not a racist. The president’s not a racist. And I think the tone of all of this is not good for the country. I think everyone ought to tone down their rhetoric,” McConnell said.

President Trump stood by his tweets Tuesday, saying he is not a racist.

Instead, he called the House resolution a political stunt.

After the resolution vote, Democratic Congressman Al Green of Texas introduced his articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

That move forces the House to take up the measure later this week.