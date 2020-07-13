Houses, cars burned by fire in Callahan Co.

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a fire in Callahan County.

Officials at the scene say the fire has burned multiple houses and cars.

The fire was reported before 6 p.m. Monday on Private Road 5072.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Officials at the scene say the fire is contained.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.