Houses, cars burned by fire in Callahan Co.

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Crews are battling a fire in Callahan County.

Officials at the scene say the fire has burned multiple houses and cars.

The fire was reported before 6 p.m. Monday on Private Road 5072.

It is currently unknown how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

Officials at the scene say the fire is contained.

