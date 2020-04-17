Houses for Healing takes on new jobs during pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Houses for Healing is one Abilene nonprofit that remains hard at work through the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to some help from the Shelton Family Foundation donor-advised fund and the Community Foundation of Abilene.

Houses for Healing President Brian Massey says the money supplied through those grants allows them, “to get involved in helping people that are directly impacted by the coronavirus, or COVID-19.”

Their usual work is caring for the sick. That job hasn’t changed, but some of the circumstances surrounding that work have.

“We provide a place where people can be isolated,” says Massey, “but still be close to the hospital and everything.”

Houses for Healing has also taken on some extra responsibilities, like grocery shopping and giving people rides when they’re trying to avoid public transportation.

The pandemic does represent a setback when it comes to the ultimate goal for Houses of Healing, but they aren’t losing sight of that goal. In fact, they’re staying the course, and looking ahead to a bright future.

Massey said,”We are continuing to push forward with the plan, the vision, to have a house for every county in the Big Country. The land that the Lord has given us just right across the street from phase one will perfectly accommodate the remaining sixteen houses.”

In the meantime, Houses for Healing is looking for people who are able to help with their current job list.

If you’re able to help, you can learn more on their website: housesforhealing.com.