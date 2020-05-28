Houston businessman gets probation for for illegal donations

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle/AP) — An 80-year-old Houston businessman has been sentenced to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to making illegal political contributions to U.S. congressional candidates.
Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for James Dannenbaum.
But a judge Wednesday opted for probation and a $100,000 fine.
Dannenbaum is the former CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp.
He pleaded guilty last year to violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.
- Telemundo Abilínea – 28 de Mayo, 2020
- Florida lawmakers hope loan program changes will help Tampa Bay’s small businesses
- Thursday, May 28: Sunny and pleasant through the weekend
- Kansas man learns his license plate has a twin when another driver’s bills arrive
- Trump prepara orden contra empresas de redes sociales