Houston businessman gets probation for for illegal donations

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle/AP) — An 80-year-old Houston businessman has been sentenced to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to making illegal political contributions to U.S. congressional candidates.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year prison sentence for James Dannenbaum.

But a judge Wednesday opted for probation and a $100,000 fine.

Dannenbaum is the former CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering Corp.

He pleaded guilty last year to violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.