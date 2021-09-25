Houston man killed in crash north of Snyder; Semi struck another semi with flat tire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Houston man was killed after a crash in rural Scurry County early Thursday morning, according to the Texas Departmemnt of Public Safety (DPS.)

The crash was reported around 6:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 84, approximately 23 miles northwest of Snyder.



DPS said a semi-truck was traveling northwest on U.S. 84 when it struck the rear of another semi-truck parked on the shoulder of the road with a flat tire.

The collision caused the semi-truck that struck to side skid, catch fire and enter a bar ditch.

The driver of that semi-truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was indentified as Vladimir Cruz Soris, 48, of Houston.

A passenger in the semi-truck was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. DPS said his injury information was unavailable.

DPS said no injuries were indicated on the two men inside the semi-truck that was struck.

The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.